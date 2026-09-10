Body of second son found among father and two sons who drowned in Charvak

The body of the second son, out of the father and his two sons who drowned on September 2 in the Charvak reservoir in the Bostanliq district of Tashkent region, has been found. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As noted, on September 10 at 12:07, the body of the second citizen was found by MES diver-rescuers.

Recall that after taking a boat ride, the family members entered the water in an area where swimming is prohibited. They did not use life vests. First, the child who entered the water experienced a cramp in his leg. Seeing this, his father entered the water to save him, followed by the second son, and all three drowned.

It was reported that at the time of the incident, there was wind in the area and waves formed on the water. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.