1st-grade textbooks to be published in the new alphabet starting from 2027

School textbooks in Uzbekistan are planned to be gradually transitioned to the new alphabet. Starting from 2027, 1st-grade textbooks will begin to be published in the new alphabet. This was announced on September 10 by Deputy Minister of Preschool and School Education Azizbek Turdiyev at the 19th plenary session of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

According to the deputy minister, school textbooks are updated on a periodic basis across different grades. Specifically, 1st-grade textbooks are updated annually, 2nd–4th-grade textbooks once every three years, and 5th–11th-grade textbooks once every five years.

Therefore, the transition will begin with publishing 1st-grade textbooks in the new alphabet starting in 2027. Turdiyev noted that a complete, phased renewal of school textbooks is envisaged over the period of 2027–2031.

"Starting from 2027, we will already be publishing 1st-grade textbooks in the new alphabet, and from 2027 to 2031, all our textbooks will be completely renewed," said Azizbek Turdiyev.

Textbooks for the remaining grades will also be transitioned to the new alphabet in parallel as their scheduled renewal dates arrive. The deputy minister stated that since this process will be carried out simultaneously with the scheduled renewal of textbooks, it will not require additional funding.

It was also noted that training seminars related to the introduction of the new alphabet in the preschool education system were organized from August 24 to 28.