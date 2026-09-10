What capabilities does Apple's new iPhone Duo gadget have

In its latest presentation, Apple showcased the unique features of the foldable iPhone Duo and non-standard scenarios for its daily use. Thanks to its construction and new software capabilities, this innovative smartphone is expected to evolve from a simple communication tool into a multifunctional assistant, sparking significant interest among users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new device can be placed on a table in a semi-open state to perform various tasks. Specifically, users can watch videos on the external screen or display video on one half of the internal screen while keeping control elements on the other. This approach significantly increases the convenience of using the gadget.

Universal gadget and new modes

In the semi-open standby mode, the iPhone Duo can continuously display the calendar, weather information, alarm clock, and other necessary data. At the same time, the two halves of the internal display can show different content simultaneously. As a result, the foldable device transforms into a video screen, desk clock, alarm clock, information panel, or even a smart speaker depending on its orientation.

Additionally, manufacturers have introduced an on-screen keyboard that adapts to the folding angle of the chassis. This makes the text input process more comfortable, bringing the device closer to a compact tablet or laptop format.

Design features and initial impressions

As the first photos from device owners spread online, some of its structural aspects became the center of discussion. In particular, the crease on the large 7.6-inch internal screen is visible, although the company has avoided giving an open response on this topic. Nevertheless, network users highly appreciate the beautiful and smooth screen animations in the interface.

It is reported that against the backdrop of this presentation, the process of accepting official pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo models has begun in Russia. How new technologies will be received in the market and how well they will satisfy users' daily needs will become clear over time.