In India, a man rolled 5 kilometers to a temple

In the Indian city of Chitrakoot, a man's method of reaching a temple caught the attention of many. A video circulating on social media shows him rolling for a distance of nearly 5 kilometers to reach his destination.

It turned out that the man performed this unusual religious act to reach the Kamadgiri temple. This resembles the Shayana Pradakshinam ritual, which is seen in Hinduism as a symbol of faith, humility, and devotion.

Along the way, the man's companions placed soft mattresses in front of him. Thus, he moved by rolling over mattresses rather than directly on the asphalt.

According to local belief, Kamadgiri is considered one of the sacred places associated with Lord Rama. For this reason, visitors to this area perform various religious rituals.

The video of the event went viral on social media, sparking interest among users.