In India, a man rolled 5 kilometers to a temple

·88·World
In India, a man rolled 5 kilometers to a temple

In the Indian city of Chitrakoot, a man's method of reaching a temple caught the attention of many. A video circulating on social media shows him rolling for a distance of nearly 5 kilometers to reach his destination.

It turned out that the man performed this unusual religious act to reach the Kamadgiri temple. This resembles the Shayana Pradakshinam ritual, which is seen in Hinduism as a symbol of faith, humility, and devotion.

Along the way, the man's companions placed soft mattresses in front of him. Thus, he moved by rolling over mattresses rather than directly on the asphalt.

According to local belief, Kamadgiri is considered one of the sacred places associated with Lord Rama. For this reason, visitors to this area perform various religious rituals.

The video of the event went viral on social media, sparking interest among users.

ҲиндизмИбодатЧитракутКамадгирShayana PradakshinamИжтимоий тармоқТуризм
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Severe forest fire in Antalya: 720 people evacuatedSevere forest fire in Antalya: 720 people evacuatedToday, 14:15Trump stated when the war with Iran will endTrump stated when the war with Iran will endToday, 13:36War in the Middle East: Iran strikes US airbase, Pentagon deploys troops to the borderWar in the Middle East: Iran strikes US airbase, Pentagon deploys troops to the borderToday, 13:13Sea Drone Attack on Sochi Promenade: Number of Casualties Reaches 8Sea Drone Attack on Sochi Promenade: Number of Casualties Reaches 8Today, 13:01Horrific fire on passenger ferry in the Philippines: Over 80 people missingHorrific fire on passenger ferry in the Philippines: Over 80 people missingToday, 12:4822-year-old video blogger attacked on the street: he addressed his fans22-year-old video blogger attacked on the street: he addressed his fansToday, 12:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks debate online
“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks debate online