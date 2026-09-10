Severe forest fire in Antalya: 720 people evacuated

A severe forest fire in Turkey's Antalya province has posed a serious threat to public safety. The fire, which started in Aksu, spread to the Kepez area due to strong winds.

Due to the emergency, 254 households were evacuated, and 720 residents were moved to safe locations.

As a result of the fire, 8 people were injured. Two of them were sent to the hospital due to leg injuries. The other six received medical assistance at the scene.

More than a thousand personnel have been involved in efforts to contain the flames. Additionally, airplanes, helicopters, and special equipment are being used to fight the fire.

Due to the fire, power outages and disruptions in mobile communication services have been observed in some areas.

According to preliminary information, the flames have covered an area of nearly 160 hectares. However, since the fire has not yet been fully extinguished, the extent of the damage has not been finalized.