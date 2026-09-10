From November 1, the powers of Public Order Patrol, Traffic Safety, and neighborhood inspectors will be significantly expanded

Important changes aimed at ensuring public safety and strengthening street order are coming into force in the activities of Uzbekistan's internal affairs bodies. Starting from November 1, the service powers of patrol-post service (PPS), road safety service (RSS) personnel, and neighborhood prevention inspectors will be significantly expanded across the country. Now, rather than being limited to their usual narrow duties, they will have a wide range of rights, from clearing street congestion to imposing fines on public order violators. Most importantly, a new relief and warning system will be introduced for violating traffic rules within neighborhoods. So, what powers will PPS personnel have on the roads, how will RSS inspectors punish pedestrians and hoodlums, and for which 17 types of violations will neighborhood inspectors issue warnings instead of fines? At the end of the article, we will present all the details regarding the new procedure that every citizen must know and the true essence of this reform in the internal affairs system.

PPS personnel are now on the roads: Clearing traffic jams and taking prompt measures

New duties related to road traffic safety are being assigned to the daily responsibilities of patrol-post service personnel:

Combating traffic congestion: PPS personnel will not only maintain public order, but will also directly participate in regulating artificial traffic jams that arise at intersections, markets, major shopping centers, schools, universities, and central streets;

Acting without waiting for RSS: When a traffic violation or crime occurs on the roads, PPS personnel will have the right to prevent the situation, ensure safety, and immediately provide first aid to the victims without waiting for the arrival of RSS inspectors.

«Such integration will sharply increase the speed of assistance during emergencies and traffic accidents on city streets and serve to eliminate traffic jams in a short time», — the analysis of the new procedure states.

RSS powers are not limited only to drivers

The powers of road safety service personnel will take on a broader scope:

Measures against street violators: Now, RSS inspectors will not be busy only with stopping vehicles;

Control in public places: RSS personnel will also have the authority to take legal action and hold accountable any individuals who violate order and disturb the peace of citizens on streets and in public areas.

Neighborhood inspectors: Warnings instead of fines for 17 types of violations!

Prevention inspectors are being granted new rights aimed at radically improving safety within residential areas:

Control of neighborhood streets and sidewalks: Inspectors will be able to take independent administrative measures regarding traffic violations committed on internal roads, streets, and sidewalks within the neighborhood territory;

Official warning instead of a fine: To create convenience for the population, citizens will not be immediately fined for 17 types of minor violations committed for the first time, but instead an official warning will be applied;

Making independent decisions: Prevention inspectors themselves will now have the authority to resolve on the spot certain types of offenses that were previously handled by other branches of the internal affairs system.

New order on the streets and major integration in the internal affairs service

These comprehensive changes coming into force on November 1 are aimed at reducing bureaucracy in the field of internal affairs and eliminating inter-service "boundaries." Previously, a PPS officer might have ignored traffic congestion or a violation, while an RSS officer might not have intervened in petty hooliganism on the street; now, all of them will act as a unified public safety force. The monitoring of violations on internal streets by prevention inspectors in neighborhoods will ensure the safety of children and pedestrians in residential areas. At the same time, the system of issuing warnings instead of fines for 17 types of minor mistakes will serve to strengthen trust between citizens and law enforcement agencies.

In your opinion, will the involvement of PPS personnel in regulating traffic jams ease the congestion problem on city streets? Will issuing warnings instead of fines for violations within neighborhoods bring drivers to order or, conversely, increase carelessness? Leave your comments and share this important news, which comes into effect starting November 1, with your loved ones, friends, and all drivers!