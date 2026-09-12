Dwarflab Draco: New Smart Telescope for Deep Space Introduced

According to ixbt.com, Dwarflab has unveiled Draco, a new portable smart telescope specialized for professional-grade astrophotography. Due to its compact size and advanced technical capabilities, the device is generating significant interest among amateur astronomers and space enthusiasts. This is reported by news source.

Weighing 5.5 kilograms, the new telescope is equipped with a 90mm aperture and an automatic tracking system. The optical system is based on a folding f/3.8 design with a focal length of 340mm. It also ensures high precision in tracking the movement of stars.

Technical Capabilities and Camera Features

The main camera of the Draco is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel sensor. When capturing faint galaxies and other deep space objects, it uses 2×2 pixel binning technology. This allows for 12-megapixel frames, increasing light-gathering capability and significantly reducing noise levels.

One of the key features of the device is the physical rotation of the CMOS sensor to compensate for stellar motion. An additional guide camera corrects pointing errors in real-time. For capturing bright objects in the solar system, the full 50-megapixel resolution is used, and there is also an additional wide-angle camera with a 23.3mm focal length.

Versions and Pricing

The device will be released in two versions. The Standard Edition is priced at $1300 and includes a built-in H+O filter and an ND filter for solar photography (this version is already sold out). The SHO Edition costs $1500 and comes with an S+O filter designed for gathering data on sulfur, hydrogen, and oxygen.

The telescope is controlled via a dedicated mobile app. The app includes features for autofocus, plate solving, and automatic frame stacking and correction. Users can utilize the Pro Mode and have the ability to export in FITS and TIFF formats.

The device's built-in 10,000 mAh battery provides up to five hours of continuous operation, while the sensor's active cooling system serves to reduce thermal noise. Pre-orders are currently being accepted, with initial deliveries expected to begin in three months.