Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces grand plans to fundamentally transform Tashkent

The capital of Uzbekistan is entering the most large-scale period of modernization and economic development in its history. Under the chairmanship of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a critical and strategic video conference was held on socio-economic promotion of the city of Tashkent, drastically increasing investment and employment, and creating completely new infrastructure in makhallas. Emphasizing the need to fully unleash the internal potential of each district and makhalla amidst complex global conditions, the Head of State set the task of bringing a full 10 billion dollars in direct investment to the capital next year and creating up to 200,000 high-income jobs. Furthermore, the collateral-free credit limit for entrepreneurs has been doubled to 200 million soums. So, what areas will the capital's districts specialize in, what does the 10 trillion soum program based on the "Qichqiriq" makhalla model include, and what unified management system will be launched for students?

Specific specialization of the capital's districts and the 10 billion dollar goal

At the meeting, it was determined that Tashkent's 12 districts will be divided into new economic clusters based on their potential:

Logistics hubs: Sergeli, Yangihayot, and Bektemir districts will be transformed into centers of major international and regional logistics complexes of the capital;

Financial centers: The activities of modern business and financial cities will be further expanded in the central districts of the city;

Service and social investments: Major projects in education, medicine, large-scale retail, and service sectors will be launched in Olmazor, Chilanzar, and Uchtepa districts;

9 billion this year, 10 billion dollars next year: While 9 billion dollars of investments must be attracted by the end of the current year, a strict plan was approved to attract 10 billion dollars of investment and create 150–200 thousand high-paying permanent jobs next year;

Putting an end to red tape: A new vertical system will be introduced where republican and city leaders visit the districts every week to solve investors' problems on the spot.

The "Qichqiriq" model: A 10 trillion soum program and renewal of 100 streets

The positive experience in Olmazor district will be widely popularized throughout the capital:

The "Qichqiriq" makhalla miracle: In a previously abandoned area, a new 450-place kindergarten, sports grounds, an amphitheater, fountains, a 2.5 km eco-promenade, and a 12.5 km pedestrian walkway were built, creating proper conditions for 5.5 thousand residents;

100 streets worth 1 trillion soums: 1 trillion soums has been allocated for the complex reconstruction of 100 main streets in the city of Tashkent and making them attractive for business;

400 makhallas in 4 years: A grand 4-year program worth 10 trillion soums will be launched to completely improve 400 makhallas in the capital following the "Qichqiriq" standard;

Old City renovation: A single master plan for the complex development of the Eski Shahar (Old City) area, which is the historical part of the city, will be developed with foreign specialists by November 1;

A 20-kilometer promenade along Bozsu: Green belts along the capital's canals will be increased, and a 20-kilometer continuous green pedestrian walkway will be organized along the Bozsu canal.

New opportunities for business: 200 million soum collateral-free loan and 765 thousand sq. m of vacant space

Revolutionary decisions were made to develop entrepreneurship in the capital and bring vacant state property into circulation:

Collateral-free loan doubled: The collateral-free credit limit for entrepreneurs wanting to start their business in the capital has been increased from 100 million soums to 200 million soums ;

State buildings at the disposal of business: Vacant parts of 497 administrative buildings in the capital with a total area of 765 thousand square meters will be handed over to entrepreneurs for retail, service, private medicine, and education areas;

Wave of privatization: In Olmazor district alone, 52 state facilities worth 100 billion soums are being put up for auction sales;

100 thousand jobs in the industrial zone: In the 305-hectare industrial zone in Miskin and Ibrahim ota makhallas, the number of jobs will be increased from 35 thousand to 100 thousand, and the export volume will reach 600 million dollars.

Education, students, and transport: Qualitative changes in city life

Important points of youth, personnel training, and city infrastructure were outlined at the meeting:

A single system for 75 thousand students: A separate single Directorate will be established for the safety and living conditions of nearly 18 thousand students living in 41 dormitories of 7 higher education institutions, and an online attendance "Situation Center" will be introduced nationwide;

International labor market: Specialists will be trained for the medical and industrial sectors of Germany, Czechia, and Slovakia, and 20 recruiting companies from developed countries will be involved;

Innovation cluster in the Youth Town: A new IT park, high-tech production, and an innovative education ecosystem will be formed on a 42-hectare area;

Transport and congestion: Traffic jams on Tashkent streets, where 1.5 million cars travel daily, were ordered to be eliminated not by widening roads, but by introducing a "Smart Transport" (intelligent management) system by the end of the year.

These large-scale tasks set by the Head of State will serve to transform Tashkent into one of the most modern, comfortable for living, and high-tech megalopolises not only in the country, but in the entire Central Asia.

In your opinion, are 200 million soum collateral-free loans in makhallas and the launch of new industrial zones capable of completely eradicating unemployment in the capital? How will the 20-kilometer promenade along Bozsu and the smart system against traffic jams change the appearance of the city? Leave your comments and share this analysis of massive changes regarding the future of Tashkent with your loved ones!