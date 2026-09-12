Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the new situational center at the "Yoshlik" student campus (photo)

·52·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the new situational center at the "Yoshlik" student campus (photo)

A new era has begun in Uzbekistan regarding the digitalization of the higher education environment, ensuring youth safety with the help of state-of-the-art technologies, and managing student dormitories. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev directly familiarized himself with the activities of the modern situational center organized in the administration building of the "Yoshlik" student campus in Olmazor district. This innovative project, with a total cost of 33 billion soums, connected 41 student dormitories to a unified monitoring system, making it possible to monitor in real time the safety, attendance, and social environment of nearly 75,000 students, including 17.5 thousand young men and women living in dormitories. The head of our state gave strict instructions to fully implement this digital control experience in higher education institutions and dormitories across the entire republic. So, how does this center, which integrates 17 information systems, work? How do artificial intelligence and cameras track attendance? And what other new opportunities have opened up for students in the building?

Shavkat Mirziyoev «Yoshlik» talabalar shaharchasidagi yangi vaziyatlar markazida bo'ldi

An innovation worth 33 billion soums: how was the center at the "Yoshlik" campus created?

This comprehensive digital project was implemented in execution of the head of state's decree dated January 5 of this year on creating a safe environment in neighborhoods:

  • Complete renovation of the building: 33 billion soums were allocated for the major overhaul, equipping with modern appliances, and landscaping of the "Yoshlik" campus administration building, erected in 2024 with a total area of 1,368 square meters;

  • Multi-functional youth center: The renovated building houses not only a monitoring center, but also a special startup room for youth to work on their projects, a museum of higher education history reflecting a rich spiritual heritage, the district division of the Youth Affairs Agency, and a women's entrepreneurship center;

  • Modern management headquarters: An integrated infrastructure was formed in the building to solve student problems in one place, without excessive bureaucracy.

Shavkat Mirziyoev «Yoshlik» talabalar shaharchasidagi yangi vaziyatlar markazida bo'ldi

Integration of 17 systems: 41 dormitories and 75,000 students under digital control

The situational center possesses immense digital power to ensure absolute security in the capital's largest student area:

  • Full coverage of dormitories: The center is directly connected to 41 student dormitories on the campus, monitoring the entry and exit and daily life of 17.5 thousand students living there;

  • The lives of 75,000 students under analysis: Daily movements, social status, and attendance of a total of nearly 75,000 young people studying at the campus are monitored in real time;

  • 17 information databases on a single platform: The center is integrated with 17 information systems belonging to various state and internal agencies — this allows for instant data analysis, early detection of suspicious situations, and prompt action;

  • Prevention of offenses: As a result of strengthened control in dormitories and adjacent areas, adverse incidents and crime among young people are decisively prevented.

Shavkat Mirziyoev «Yoshlik» talabalar shaharchasidagi yangi vaziyatlar markazida bo'ldi

"Let it be implemented nationwide!": Strategic tasks from the President

Familiarizing himself with the presentation of the center's activities, the head of our state emphasized that digital control should not just be surveillance, but a tool to listen to the problems of youth:

  • Prompt solutions to youth problems: The President stated the need to anticipate students' living conditions, material and spiritual difficulties through this platform and to immediately resolve the issues concerning them;

  • Spreading the experience across all of Uzbekistan: The head of our state instructed officials to adopt this system established at the "Yoshlik" student campus as a model and to quickly launch it in student residences in all regions of the republic;

  • Guarantee of parents' peace of mind: For thousands of families sending their children to study in the capital, such a digital security system will become an important tool of trust ensuring that their children study in peace and safety.

Shavkat Mirziyoev «Yoshlik» talabalar shaharchasidagi yangi vaziyatlar markazida bo'ldi

The situational center at the "Yoshlik" student campus has established a new national standard in ensuring the safety of educational institutions and demonstrated the combination of human interests and digital control in Uzbekistan's higher education.

In your opinion, to what extent will the installation of digital control and attendance systems through the situational center in student dormitories increase student discipline and safety? Will the application of this experience in universities across the entire republic serve to give parents peace of mind? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this analysis of advanced updates in the education sector with all students and parents!

Shavkat MirziyoevYoshlikRaqamli nazoratTalabalar yotoqxonasi
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