Jorge Jesus explains why he substituted Cristiano Ronaldo

The Nations League match against Wales was a bit unlucky for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The experienced forward, who failed to capitalize on a favorable opportunity during the match, was forced to leave the pitch in the second half. As reported by Goal.com, head coach Jorge Jesus clearly explained the tactical reasons behind this drastic decision. This is reported by Goal.com .

In Thursday's match, the Portuguese secured a difficult 1-0 victory. The 41-year-old striker struggled to make an impact and failed to convert a very clear chance. After a brilliant pass from midfielder Ruben Neves, Ronaldo missed a near-certain goal.

For this reason, head coach Jorge Jesus decided to make a drastic change in the 68th minute and substituted the captain. In an interview with Canal 11, the specialist explained his assessment of Ronaldo's physical condition and the reasons behind this decision.

Tactical necessity and physical condition

According to Jesus, the final minutes of the match required a completely different approach. To secure the three points on the pitch, the team needed activity and speed.

"The game demanded such a change from us," Jesus told journalists. With 25 minutes left, the coach planned to bring on a fast player who could put pressure on the opponent's central defenders.

Ronaldo, who has played 234 matches for the national team and scored 146 goals, appeared physically exhausted by the end of the match. Jesus admitted that his star player no longer had the energy to perform the high pressing required in the front line.

"Cris could no longer do it," commented the former Benfica manager. The coach also added that he understood that no more results could be expected from the player in the attacking line.