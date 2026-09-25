In Jizzakh, groom and his relatives blind a man

·2·Society
In Jizzakh, groom and his relatives blind a man

In Jizzakh, a father who came to collect his daughter's belongings sustained severe bodily injuries as a result of a fight with his son-in-law and his relatives. It is reported that the man lost one of his eyes.

This was reported by the "Nemolchi" project. The incident was confirmed to QALAMPIR.UZ by the press secretary of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Shohrukh Ghiyasov.

It turned out that the victim's daughter married U.A. in 2024. However, family conflicts reportedly began after the marriage, and the woman was subjected to regular pressure and violence. Even her pregnancy did not stop this situation.

The girl kept the situation hidden so as not to worry her parents. On May 23, 2026, she asked her father to pick her up. Following this, the father brought his daughter to Tashkent.

A few days later, accompanied by his relatives, he went to Jizzakh to collect his daughter's personal belongings, documents, and items belonging to his grandchild.

Anticipating that a conflict might arise, the father and his relatives contacted the 102 service about an hour before the incident. But then the situation escalated, and the man was beaten.

According to the victim, multiple individuals struck him. Even after falling, he was kicked and lost consciousness. When his relatives tried to help, they were reportedly held back.

Medical records note that the man suffered a traumatic brain injury, concussion, injury to the left eye, and wounds in the forehead and eyebrow area. As a result, he lost the vision in his left eye, and it is reported that vision problems are now also arising in his right eye.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident under Part 1 of Article 104 of the Criminal Code. Currently, investigative actions are being conducted by the internal affairs bodies of the Jizzakh region.

The results of the investigation and the legal assessment to be given to the persons involved in the incident have not yet been announced.

JizzakhNemolchiShohrukh Ghiyasov102 service
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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