Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max spark massive queues in China

The new flagship series introduced by China's Xiaomi — the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max — has sparked unprecedented market interest. By the second day of sales, Xiaomi Home retail stores across China were packed with customers. This trend demonstrates that high demand remains among brand fans and that the new devices deserve serious attention for their technological capabilities. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing and the official Xiaomi Mobile account shared interesting photos taken at retail outlets during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Long queues in front of stores in Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, and other provinces, along with the crowds around display stands, clearly demonstrated the immense enthusiasm for the new flagships in the Chinese market.

Technical capabilities and prices of the flagship smartphones

These smartphones stand out for their unique design and advanced features. The devices are equipped with an additional screen on the rear panel and an advanced 200 MP camera system, taking mobile photography to a new level. As a reminder, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series was officially unveiled on the evening of September 23 and went on sale immediately.

The lineup includes the Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models, and unique transparent versions. Regarding pricing, the base configuration of the Xiaomi 18 Pro with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage starts at 5999 yuan, while the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage variant is priced at 8999 yuan. The more advanced Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is sold at prices ranging from 6999 yuan to 9999 yuan depending on the storage capacity. For those interested in transparent versions, the Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at 9999 yuan, and the Pro Max transparent version starts at 10999 yuan.

Plans for international market entry

Another piece of news that will delight customers is that Xiaomi has officially announced the global release of this series. According to the company's statement, Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphones will be available in the global market by the end of 2026. Nevertheless, it was noted that the global versions prepared for international buyers may come with slightly smaller batteries.