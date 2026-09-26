Man throws mannequin into Corryvreckan whirlpool to test its power (video)

·50·World
Man throws mannequin into Corryvreckan whirlpool to test its power (video)

A video capturing an unusual experiment conducted in the Gulf of Corryvreckan in Scotland has once again come into the spotlight on social networks.

As it turns out, Corryvreckan — located between the islands of Jura and Scarba — is an area famous for its strong ocean currents and whirlpools. Although the water surface sometimes appears relatively calm, powerful underwater currents can create dangerous situations.

According to sources, to demonstrate the power of the Corryvreckan whirlpool, a documentary crew dropped a weighted mannequin into the water. During the experiment, the mannequin was pulled underwater by the strong current and was later carried away along the current over a considerable distance. A depth gauge installed on the mannequin reportedly recorded a depth of over 200 meters.

The speed of the water current in the Corryvreckan area varies significantly depending on wave and wind conditions. Powerful water movement can result in the formation of whirlpools and steep waves.

The experiment showed that the surface of the Corryvreckan water does not always reflect the powerful currents beneath it. Because of this, the area is known as one of the strongest natural whirlpools in the world.

CorryvreckanScotlandwater currentswater whirlpools
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Horrific Murder in Saint Petersburg: Son Kills Mother and Hides Her in FreezerHorrific Murder in Saint Petersburg: Son Kills Mother and Hides Her in Freezer10 September 21:2752-year-old tower guard covers 373 km in 75 hours for the homeless52-year-old tower guard covers 373 km in 75 hours for the homeless13 September 10:52Will Kazakhstan Hand Him Over or Will the UN Save Him?: The Case of Chechen Activist Mansur MovlayevWill Kazakhstan Hand Him Over or Will the UN Save Him?: The Case of Chechen Activist Mansur Movlayev11 September 14:57AI error prompts US to prepare attack on Chinese ship: Brink of war narrowly avoidedAI error prompts US to prepare attack on Chinese ship: Brink of war narrowly avoided19 September 19:15Nikol Pashinyan sets harsh conditions regarding the 102nd Russian military base in GyumriNikol Pashinyan sets harsh conditions regarding the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri17 September 21:29Mother's body found in freezer: Russian man suspected of murderMother's body found in freezer: Russian man suspected of murder10 September 20:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son