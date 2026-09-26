Man throws mannequin into Corryvreckan whirlpool to test its power (video)

A video capturing an unusual experiment conducted in the Gulf of Corryvreckan in Scotland has once again come into the spotlight on social networks.

As it turns out, Corryvreckan — located between the islands of Jura and Scarba — is an area famous for its strong ocean currents and whirlpools. Although the water surface sometimes appears relatively calm, powerful underwater currents can create dangerous situations.

According to sources, to demonstrate the power of the Corryvreckan whirlpool, a documentary crew dropped a weighted mannequin into the water. During the experiment, the mannequin was pulled underwater by the strong current and was later carried away along the current over a considerable distance. A depth gauge installed on the mannequin reportedly recorded a depth of over 200 meters.

The speed of the water current in the Corryvreckan area varies significantly depending on wave and wind conditions. Powerful water movement can result in the formation of whirlpools and steep waves.

The experiment showed that the surface of the Corryvreckan water does not always reflect the powerful currents beneath it. Because of this, the area is known as one of the strongest natural whirlpools in the world.