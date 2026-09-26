Zinedine Zidane begins his France tenure with a victory

The France national team successfully kicked off the Zinedine Zidane era with a hard-fought 1-0 away victory against Turkey in the Nations League. According to Goal.com, the match was concerning for the visitors not only because of the pitch conditions but also due to an injury sustained by captain Kylian Mbappé. In a match defined by difficult conditions and intense competition, "Les Bleus" secured the win and started their tournament campaign on a positive note. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The only and decisive goal of the match was scored by Kylian Mbappé. However, the striker was forced to leave the pitch early due to physical discomfort before the final whistle, causing serious concern for the coaching staff and fans. Nevertheless, despite being in a transition period, the team fulfilled its primary objective on the road and managed to defeat a tough opponent.

Pitch issues and Zidane's tactics

Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki praised the tactical changes made by Zinedine Zidane in his debut match during a post-game interview. According to him, the team managed to grasp the coach's ideas in a short period. Cherki emphasized that despite the poor quality of the pitch, the players gave their all.

According to ixbt.com and Goal.com, the players immediately began to feel the principles of ball control and rapid movement under Zidane. Cherki did not hide his surprise that, despite having only three training sessions, the team displayed mutual understanding and a fluid style of play on the pitch.

Players' respect for Zidane

Rayan Cherki noted that playing under the legendary coach is a true pleasure and that the head coach's wealth of playing and coaching experience provides a major boost for the team. The players' main goal was to ensure Zidane's debut match with the national team started with a win.

In an interview with journalists in the mixed zone, Cherki stated that this victory is dedicated entirely to the head coach. All players expressed their readiness to fulfill the new manager's requirements and emphasized that they would continue to give their all on the pitch. Although Zidane's first test with the France national team began with difficulties, the positive atmosphere in the team inspires optimism ahead of future matches.