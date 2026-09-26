Zinedine Zidane begins his France tenure with a victory

·2·Sport
Zinedine Zidane begins his France tenure with a victory

The France national team successfully kicked off the Zinedine Zidane era with a hard-fought 1-0 away victory against Turkey in the Nations League. According to Goal.com, the match was concerning for the visitors not only because of the pitch conditions but also due to an injury sustained by captain Kylian Mbappé. In a match defined by difficult conditions and intense competition, "Les Bleus" secured the win and started their tournament campaign on a positive note. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The only and decisive goal of the match was scored by Kylian Mbappé. However, the striker was forced to leave the pitch early due to physical discomfort before the final whistle, causing serious concern for the coaching staff and fans. Nevertheless, despite being in a transition period, the team fulfilled its primary objective on the road and managed to defeat a tough opponent.

Pitch issues and Zidane's tactics

Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki praised the tactical changes made by Zinedine Zidane in his debut match during a post-game interview. According to him, the team managed to grasp the coach's ideas in a short period. Cherki emphasized that despite the poor quality of the pitch, the players gave their all.

According to ixbt.com and Goal.com, the players immediately began to feel the principles of ball control and rapid movement under Zidane. Cherki did not hide his surprise that, despite having only three training sessions, the team displayed mutual understanding and a fluid style of play on the pitch.

Players' respect for Zidane

Rayan Cherki noted that playing under the legendary coach is a true pleasure and that the head coach's wealth of playing and coaching experience provides a major boost for the team. The players' main goal was to ensure Zidane's debut match with the national team started with a win.

In an interview with journalists in the mixed zone, Cherki stated that this victory is dedicated entirely to the head coach. All players expressed their readiness to fulfill the new manager's requirements and emphasized that they would continue to give their all on the pitch. Although Zidane's first test with the France national team began with difficulties, the positive atmosphere in the team inspires optimism ahead of future matches.

Zinedine ZidaneFranceNations LeagueRayan CherkiKylian Mbappé
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Rayan Cherki says it is an honor to play under Zinedine ZidaneRayan Cherki says it is an honor to play under Zinedine Zidane21 September 16:53Kylian Mbappe misses France training due to flu symptomsKylian Mbappe misses France training due to flu symptoms23 September 09:39Conflict in the French National Team: Kylian Mbappe and Rayan Cherki DissatisfiedConflict in the French National Team: Kylian Mbappe and Rayan Cherki Dissatisfied7 June 17:13Kylian Mbappé leaves France squad due to injuryKylian Mbappé leaves France squad due to injuryToday 09:58Kylian Mbappé injured: Real Madrid and France national team concernedKylian Mbappé injured: Real Madrid and France national team concernedToday 01:39Zinedine Zidane enforces strict discipline in the France national teamZinedine Zidane enforces strict discipline in the France national teamYesterday 21:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?