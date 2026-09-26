Gerard Martin names Lamine Yamal as a Ballon d'Or contender

·35·Sport
Gerard Martin names Lamine Yamal as a Ballon d'Or contender

According to Goal.com, Barcelona defender Gerard Martin has named his teammate Lamine Yamal as a top contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The player believes that this talented young forward is currently the best player in the world. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

As the global voting process approaches, debates in the football world regarding who will win the top prize are heating up. In an interview with Catalonia's TV3, Gerard Martin highlighted the immense impact Yamal has had in the attack while shining under Hansi Flick.

The defender also demanded that his other teammate, Pau Cubarsí, receive the recognition he deserves. The 19-year-old center-back, a La Masia graduate, had a successful season for both club and country, earning nominations for the 2026 Ballon d'Or and the Kopa Trophy.

Defenders deserve recognition

Pau Cubarsí's achievements last season are commendable. He triumphed with the Spain national team at the 2026 World Cup and won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.

Gerard Martin noted that defenders often do not receive as much media attention as forwards, but the results Cubarsí has shown are enough to contend for the highest spots in the award rankings. The player believes that a footballer's overall contribution throughout the season should be considered when awarding the prize.

Meanwhile, an important milestone is approaching in Gerard Martin's own career. He is on the verge of reaching 100 appearances for Barcelona and is establishing himself in the team's starting lineup.

The team's psychological maturity

The defender noted that the atmosphere in the Catalan club's dressing room is much calmer and more professional compared to previous seasons. According to him, the team has learned to manage difficult situations during matches and has become more experienced.

"A situation like the one against Inter in the Champions League two years ago will not happen again. Since then, the team has gained a lot of experience and matured," added Gerard Martin.

A very busy schedule lies ahead for Barcelona. The stability of the defensive line, led by Pau Cubarsí, is expected to be one of the key factors in the team's success in difficult La Liga and Champions League matches.

BarcelonaLamine YamalPau CubarsíBallon d'OrGerard Martin
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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