Vivo Y600i: Smartphone with 8000 mAh battery and ultra-durable body unveiled

Vivo has officially unveiled its new Vivo Y600i smartphone, one of its most durable and autonomous devices. According to ixbt.com, this model is designed for use in extreme conditions and stands out for its high-level protection and massive battery. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the key features of the new smartphone is its durability. The manufacturer claims that the device's body can withstand drops from ten different directions. It is also guaranteed to remain functional even when submerged in water up to three meters deep. The body protection meets the strict IP69K standard.

Technical capabilities and performance

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The front panel features a large 6.87-inch screen with support for a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing users with smooth and comfortable visuals for content consumption.

Regarding optics, the Vivo Y600i is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera. On the software side, the smartphone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Battery and pricing

The most impressive part of the smartphone is its massive battery. The device is equipped with an 8000 mAh battery that supports 44 W fast wired charging. For security, a fingerprint scanner is integrated into the side button.

Sales in the Chinese market are scheduled to begin on September 30 of this year. The device will be offered to customers in three color variants and two memory configurations:

6/128 GB version — $255

6/256 GB version — $300

The company claims this model will last up to seven years, though this period does not include Android OS updates. Nevertheless, for those who value high autonomy and durability, this gadget is expected to be an interesting choice.