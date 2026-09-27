Vivo Y600i: Smartphone with 8000 mAh battery and ultra-durable body unveiled

·3·Technology
Vivo Y600i: Smartphone with 8000 mAh battery and ultra-durable body unveiled

Vivo has officially unveiled its new Vivo Y600i smartphone, one of its most durable and autonomous devices. According to ixbt.com, this model is designed for use in extreme conditions and stands out for its high-level protection and massive battery. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the key features of the new smartphone is its durability. The manufacturer claims that the device's body can withstand drops from ten different directions. It is also guaranteed to remain functional even when submerged in water up to three meters deep. The body protection meets the strict IP69K standard.

Technical capabilities and performance

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The front panel features a large 6.87-inch screen with support for a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing users with smooth and comfortable visuals for content consumption.

Regarding optics, the Vivo Y600i is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera. On the software side, the smartphone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Battery and pricing

The most impressive part of the smartphone is its massive battery. The device is equipped with an 8000 mAh battery that supports 44 W fast wired charging. For security, a fingerprint scanner is integrated into the side button.

Sales in the Chinese market are scheduled to begin on September 30 of this year. The device will be offered to customers in three color variants and two memory configurations:

  • 6/128 GB version — $255
  • 6/256 GB version — $300
The company claims this model will last up to seven years, though this period does not include Android OS updates. Nevertheless, for those who value high autonomy and durability, this gadget is expected to be an interesting choice.

VivoSmartphoneSnapdragonTechnologyGadgets
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Vivo X500 flagship series to be unveiled on September 21Vivo X500 flagship series to be unveiled on September 218 September 09:51Live images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentationLive images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentation20 September 22:27OnePlus 16 Flagship: 9000 mAh Battery and 185 Hz Display AnnouncedOnePlus 16 Flagship: 9000 mAh Battery and 185 Hz Display Announced19 September 10:26Vivo X500 Pro Max Flagship: 144 Hz Display and Unique Camera CapabilitiesVivo X500 Pro Max Flagship: 144 Hz Display and Unique Camera Capabilities2 September 12:50Vivo V80 Lite International Version Announced: 10,000 mAh Battery and IP69 ProtectionVivo V80 Lite International Version Announced: 10,000 mAh Battery and IP69 Protection3 September 21:56Vivo V80 Lite 5G smartphone launched with 10 000 mAh batteryVivo V80 Lite 5G smartphone launched with 10 000 mAh battery2 September 13:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed