João Félix expresses desire to provide historic assist to Cristiano Ronaldo

·1·Sport
João Félix expresses desire to provide historic assist to Cristiano Ronaldo

João Félix, the forward for the Portugal national team and Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, spoke about one of his primary professional goals. In an interview with AS, the footballer openly admitted that he dreams of providing the assist for his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's milestone 1,000th career goal. This statement highlights not only the chemistry between the two stars on the pitch but also their mutual trust in reaching a historic landmark. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41, continues to break his own records. He has already reached the 900-goal mark and currently has 979 goals in official matches. For the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, only 21 goals remain to conquer this historic threshold. This season, he has appeared in seven matches for Al-Nassr across all competitions, scoring three times.

On-pitch partnership and national team duties

As reported by Goal.com, this ambition is also evident within the Portugal national team. The team secured a victory in the opening match of the Nations League held on Thursday. In this match, which was part of League A Group 4, it was João Félix who scored the decisive goal. Following this, the Portuguese began preparations for their next challenges.

The national team faces several important matches during this international break. Specifically, the team will take on Norway and Denmark. Cristiano Ronaldo aims to continue his scoring streak in these games and take another step toward his 1,000th goal. Félix emphasized his readiness to assist his captain during such crucial moments.

A new stage and a step toward growth

For João Félix, his career in Saudi Arabia is proving to be very successful. After leaving Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2025 to join Al-Nassr, the forward became a key figure in the team's latest championship title and was named player of the season. He participated in 55 matches across all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing 22 assists.

Reflecting on his game and physical condition, Félix noted: 'As a footballer, I feel much better. I understand the game and its various phases better. Being 26 is different from being 20 or 21.' The forward's goal against Wales also demonstrates that he is currently in excellent form.

João FélixCristiano RonaldoAl-NassrNations LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
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