Mauricio Pochettino makes sharp statement regarding Manchester City case

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Mauricio Pochettino makes sharp statement regarding Manchester City case

US national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino emphasized that Manchester City's financial breaches have undermined the principles of fairness in the English Premier League. According to Ixbt.com and foreign media, the experienced manager stated that the financial rule violations have cast a shadow over sporting integrity for over a decade, and no punishment can fully compensate for the damage caused. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Recent reports confirmed that Manchester City has been found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges related to Premier League financial rules between 2009 and 2018. During this nine-year period, the Manchester club won three league titles, an FA Cup, and three League Cups. The bright moments of that era, including Sergio Agüero's dramatic goals, are now being seriously questioned by the public and experts.

Financial constraints and unequal competition

Pochettino recalled the financial constraints during his time managing Tottenham. According to him, the club did not sign a single player for 18 months to finance the construction of a new stadium and operated under strict austerity. Despite this, Tottenham finished third in the 2017/18 season and second the year before, behind Chelsea, who are also accused of breaching financial rules.

Speaking through an interpreter ahead of the US national team's match against Chile, the Argentine coach expressed surprise that such large-scale violations went unnoticed by regulators for so long. "When you are found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges, it is very difficult to understand what punishment should be given to be fair," Pochettino said.

Flaws in control mechanisms

He noted that clubs like Nottingham Forest or Everton have faced various sanctions such as points deductions or fines for rule breaches, but the situation involving Manchester City has taken a completely different turn. Mauricio Pochettino emphasized that questions arise as to where the regulatory bodies were while such violations were being committed.

The former Chelsea boss stressed that this situation also casts a shadow over past achievements. In his opinion, if the charges are confirmed, pure sporting integrity did not exist over the past years, and fans have been living in deception. The coach expressed hope that this situation will serve to create equal conditions for all clubs in the future.

Mauricio PochettinoManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball NewsSporting Integrity
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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