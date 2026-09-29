Record in Tashkent Metro: Over 1.2 million passengers transported

On September 28, a historical result was recorded in the Tashkent Metro. On that day, 1,200,124 passengers used the capital's metro services. This figure was recorded as a new record in the history of the metropolitan subway.

To celebrate this significant achievement, the metro administration also specially recognized the 1,200,000th passenger. A commemorative gift was presented to the passenger who matched this record milestone.

Additionally, she was presented with a special transport card providing free use of public transport for a year.

It is noted that more than 1.2 million passengers using metro services in a single day demonstrates the high importance of the metro in the capital's public transport system.