Fazliddin Erkinboyev wins bronze medal in Aichi-Nagoya

Another medal has been added to the Uzbek delegation's tally at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Fazliddin Erkinboyev, a member of our national boxing team, became the owner of the bronze medal in the -80 kg weight category.

Our compatriot took the third step of the podium after a uncompromising semifinal bout for a ticket to the final.

A successful path to the semifinals

Fazliddin Erkinboyev defended Uzbekistan's honor in the -80 kg weight category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Participating worthily throughout the competition, our boxer stepped forward with confidence toward the decisive stages and reached the semifinals.

This stage itself was an important result for Erkinboyev at the Asian Games. However, his goal was even higher — to reach the final and fight for the gold medal.

Opportunity lost in the bout for the final

In the semifinals, Erkinboyev stepped into the ring against India's representative Ankush.

The fight was uncompromising and tense. Both boxers exerted all their strength to secure a ticket to the final.

In the end, by a decision of the judges, the advantage went to the Indian boxer. Thus, Fazliddin Erkinboyev failed to reach the final.

However, reaching the semifinals guaranteed him the bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Fazliddin Erkinboyev won the bronze medal of the Asian Games in the -80 kg weight category.

Another medal for the Uzbek delegation

Erkinboyev's bronze medal became one of the next awards for the Uzbekistan boxing team.

In Aichi-Nagoya, Uzbek boxers stepping into the ring are defending the country's honor in every match. Fazliddin Erkinboyev also reached the semifinals, adding another award to our country delegation's medal treasury.

Although the goal of reaching the final was not realized, our boxer finished the Asian Games with a medal. This marked his participation in the competition with a prize-winning result.

Every victory and every medal in the Aichi-Nagoya rings has special significance for Uzbek sports. Fazliddin Erkinboyev's bronze was also one of such subsequent joyful results for our country's delegation.