National traditions and equestrian sports once again became a vibrant celebration at the state level in Turkmenistan! The National Leader of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, and the country's main "people's horse expert" and "skilled rider" Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow participated in another horse race and secured an absolute victory. The luxurious grand prize presented by President Serdar Berdimuhamedow — a Range Rover Sport car — unexpectedly found its owner. So, which horse did Arkadag ride to finish first, and who was the expensive SUV awarded to?

Grandson's "Dakhon" and Arkadag's victory

This time too, the country's chief rider left no chance for his rivals:

Family tradition: Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow competed on a thoroughbred horse named "Dakhon" , which was cared for by his grandson, young horse groom Kerimguly Berdimuhamedow;

Absolute first place: The skilled rider covered the distance with great mastery, crossing the finish line first and winning the gold medal;

Royal grand prize: At the end of the race, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow personally handed over the keys to the latest model of the luxury Range Rover Sport car to the winning rider.

The luxury SUV heads to a military unit

"Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow handed over the precious Range Rover Sport car won for the victory to the Ministry of Defense of the country, specifically to the disposal of the military unit where his grandson, Sergeant Kerimguly Berdimuhamedow, is doing his mandatory military service."

Thus, the luxury car won in the horse race was directed straight to the military personnel and defense needs.

Race and prize details (Table)

Indicator / Factor Details and official status Winning rider Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow (Arkadag, National Leader, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty) Horse in the competition "Dakhon" (caretaker: grandson Kerimguly Berdimuhamedow) Place taken 1st place (Absolute champion) Award presented Range Rover Sport car (by President Serdar Berdimuhamedow) Final fate of the gift Given to the Ministry of Defense military unit where his grandson Sergeant Kerimguly serves

How do you assess Arkadag handing over the luxury Range Rover Sport car he won to the military unit where his grandson serves? What are your impressions of such races?

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