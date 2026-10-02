SpaceX Star Mind satellite power exceeds ISS

·35·Technology
SpaceX Star Mind satellite power exceeds ISS

Elon Musk announced that each AI1 unit in his new Star Mind satellite constellation will be equipped with solar panels generating over 250 kW of power. According to Ixbt.com, this figure is approximately 20 percent higher than the energy produced by the International Space Station (ISS). This statement was made in response to a post regarding the scale of SpaceX spacecraft. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the data, the evolution of space hardware is growing significantly. While Starlink V1.5 units were about 11 meters in size, the V2 Mini version reached 30 meters, and the V3 version reached 60 meters. The wingspan of the new generation AI1 orbital satellites is expected to exceed 75 meters.

Orbital computing centers and technical capabilities

The Star Mind project aims to create specialized orbital computing nodes designed to perform AI tasks. According to parameters previously presented by SpaceX and Elon Musk, AI1 satellites will have a peak power of around 250 kW with battery support. Their average power is estimated to be in the 160–210 kW range.

These massive structures are planned to be equipped with NVIDIA Rubin NVL72 racks (72 Rubin GPU and Vera processors). The plan includes launching the units into sun-synchronous orbit, cooling them using deployable liquid radiators, and connecting them to the Starlink system via laser links.

Future plans and alternatives to Earth centers

Prototypes of the project are scheduled to be launched using the Starship rocket in early 2027. Serial production is expected to begin by the end of that year, with each flight estimated to carry 30 to 50 units into orbit.

This initiative is recognized as a response to the existing limitations of terrestrial data centers. Space offers continuous solar energy and a vacuum environment for heat dissipation, making it significant as it does not require complex agreements regarding land and power grids.

SpaceXStar MindElon MuskArtificial IntelligenceSpace Technology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Satlyt raises $8 million to deploy AI in spaceSatlyt raises $8 million to deploy AI in spaceYesterday 17:27Starship Tests Successful, But Thermal Insulation Is Not Ready YetStarship Tests Successful, But Thermal Insulation Is Not Ready Yet30 July 14:59Elon Musk is recruiting AI specialists for SpaceXElon Musk is recruiting AI specialists for SpaceX1 August 12:25SpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful craneSpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful crane16 July 10:55SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launches 130 spacecraft into orbitSpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launches 130 spacecraft into orbitToday 02:27Starlink internet speed to be increased to gigabitStarlink internet speed to be increased to gigabit26 September 18:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed