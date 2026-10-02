SpaceX Star Mind satellite power exceeds ISS

Elon Musk announced that each AI1 unit in his new Star Mind satellite constellation will be equipped with solar panels generating over 250 kW of power. According to Ixbt.com, this figure is approximately 20 percent higher than the energy produced by the International Space Station (ISS). This statement was made in response to a post regarding the scale of SpaceX spacecraft. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the data, the evolution of space hardware is growing significantly. While Starlink V1.5 units were about 11 meters in size, the V2 Mini version reached 30 meters, and the V3 version reached 60 meters. The wingspan of the new generation AI1 orbital satellites is expected to exceed 75 meters.

Orbital computing centers and technical capabilities

The Star Mind project aims to create specialized orbital computing nodes designed to perform AI tasks. According to parameters previously presented by SpaceX and Elon Musk, AI1 satellites will have a peak power of around 250 kW with battery support. Their average power is estimated to be in the 160–210 kW range.

These massive structures are planned to be equipped with NVIDIA Rubin NVL72 racks (72 Rubin GPU and Vera processors). The plan includes launching the units into sun-synchronous orbit, cooling them using deployable liquid radiators, and connecting them to the Starlink system via laser links.

Future plans and alternatives to Earth centers

Prototypes of the project are scheduled to be launched using the Starship rocket in early 2027. Serial production is expected to begin by the end of that year, with each flight estimated to carry 30 to 50 units into orbit.

This initiative is recognized as a response to the existing limitations of terrestrial data centers. Space offers continuous solar energy and a vacuum environment for heat dissipation, making it significant as it does not require complex agreements regarding land and power grids.