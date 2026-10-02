Ruiying Z10 external camera for Huawei Mate 90 Pro tested

He Gang, head of Huawei Terminal BG, showcased the real-world shooting capabilities of a new external modular camera called the Ruiying Z10 on social media. Designed to fundamentally expand the optical capabilities of flagship smartphones, this device could usher in a new era for enthusiasts, according to ixbt.com. reports .

Unlike standard external teleconverters, the Ruiying Z10 is a full-fledged camera featuring its own 1-inch independent sensor. The smartphone handles framing, image processing, and storage tasks.

Technical capabilities of the module

The device attaches to the smartphone using a special Super Mount mechanism. It is equipped with a lens featuring a 24–240 mm equivalent focal length and 10x continuous optical zoom.

Users can adjust the zoom level via a physical focus ring on the lens or directly through the smartphone screen. This wide range allows for capturing wide-angle landscapes, everyday scenes, and portraits without needing separate optics.

XMAGE color palette and supported models

According to Ixbt.com, the new module fully supports popular XMAGE color modes, including special German style, retro, and soft processing functions. The ability to edit and share finished shots immediately provides convenience for users.

Notably, this device is only compatible with the Mate 90 Pro Max Collector's Edition and Mate RS models. The standard Mate 90 smartphone cannot work with the module as it lacks the dedicated Super Mount component.

In conclusion, He Gang invited customers to personally test this unique device at Huawei offline stores. The company's leadership believes this external camera can successfully replace several lenses of traditional expensive DSLR cameras.