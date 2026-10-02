Josep Martínez: “There is great potential in Italian football”

·30·Sport
Josep Martínez: “There is great potential in Italian football”

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez, commenting on the Italian national team's recent struggles, emphasized that the country's football possesses sufficient potential and talented players. According to Goal.com, the experienced goalkeeper believes the crisis of the four-time world champions is not physical or technical, but primarily psychological. This is reported by Goal.com .

The Italian national team's consecutive absences from the World Cup created a deep crisis of confidence within the squad. Nevertheless, the country's football leadership is attempting to restore their playing style by renewing the roster and integrating young talents. Playing in Serie A and being well-acquainted with Italy's leading players, the Spanish goalkeeper rates their capabilities highly.

Competition and mental recovery

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Josep Martínez gave a positive assessment of the future of Italian football. According to him, the team only lacks a clear playing model and needs to overcome the aftermath of missing the World Cup.

“To be honest, I see great potential in Italy. They need to rediscover a specific playing model, but there is no problem regarding quality. There are enough high-level players at Inter and other clubs,” Martínez noted. In his opinion, the main issue is restoring the players' self-confidence.

Personal success and upcoming challenges

These positive assessments coincide with an important event in Josep Martínez's personal career. Due to Joan García's injury, the 28-year-old goalkeeper received a call-up to the Spain national team squad led by Luis de la Fuente. Returning to the “La Roja” setup for the first time since July 2021, he will compete with David Raya and Unai Simón for the starting spot.

The next major test for the new generation of the Italian national team will take place in Paris. In a match from Group A1 of the Nations League, the Italians will face France. The away match in Paris is of great importance not only for the group standings but also for improving the team's mental state and strengthening their desire for victory.

InterItalyJosep MartínezSpainNations League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Gvardiol on Yamal: He is unstoppable even on his worst dayGvardiol on Yamal: He is unstoppable even on his worst day30 September 17:56Dean Huijsen speaks about his painful break from the Spain squadDean Huijsen speaks about his painful break from the Spain squad30 September 09:19Nico Williams considers Lamine Yamal worthy of the Ballon d'OrNico Williams considers Lamine Yamal worthy of the Ballon d'Or30 September 09:12Spain Defeats Croatia by a Large Margin in the Nations LeagueSpain Defeats Croatia by a Large Margin in the Nations League30 September 01:56Fabian Ruiz says Spain is hungry for new victories ahead of Nations LeagueFabian Ruiz says Spain is hungry for new victories ahead of Nations League26 September 13:34Italy U-20 Women's National Team Captain Shares Thoughts Ahead of Semifinal Against SpainItaly U-20 Women's National Team Captain Shares Thoughts Ahead of Semifinal Against Spain22 September 23:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov