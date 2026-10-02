Josep Martínez: “There is great potential in Italian football”

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez, commenting on the Italian national team's recent struggles, emphasized that the country's football possesses sufficient potential and talented players. According to Goal.com, the experienced goalkeeper believes the crisis of the four-time world champions is not physical or technical, but primarily psychological. This is reported by Goal.com .

The Italian national team's consecutive absences from the World Cup created a deep crisis of confidence within the squad. Nevertheless, the country's football leadership is attempting to restore their playing style by renewing the roster and integrating young talents. Playing in Serie A and being well-acquainted with Italy's leading players, the Spanish goalkeeper rates their capabilities highly.

Competition and mental recovery

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Josep Martínez gave a positive assessment of the future of Italian football. According to him, the team only lacks a clear playing model and needs to overcome the aftermath of missing the World Cup.

“To be honest, I see great potential in Italy. They need to rediscover a specific playing model, but there is no problem regarding quality. There are enough high-level players at Inter and other clubs,” Martínez noted. In his opinion, the main issue is restoring the players' self-confidence.

Personal success and upcoming challenges

These positive assessments coincide with an important event in Josep Martínez's personal career. Due to Joan García's injury, the 28-year-old goalkeeper received a call-up to the Spain national team squad led by Luis de la Fuente. Returning to the “La Roja” setup for the first time since July 2021, he will compete with David Raya and Unai Simón for the starting spot.

The next major test for the new generation of the Italian national team will take place in Paris. In a match from Group A1 of the Nations League, the Italians will face France. The away match in Paris is of great importance not only for the group standings but also for improving the team's mental state and strengthening their desire for victory.