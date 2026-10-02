Turabek Khabibullayev defeats Chinese representative to become champion

Another gold medal was won for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Competing in the -90 kg boxing weight category, Turabek Khabibullayev confidently defeated China's representative Han Xuezhen in the final bout.

The most crucial moment of the final took place in the second round. Khabibullayev knocked down his opponent, further solidifying his dominance in the match.

A convincing 5:0 victory in the final

In the bout for the gold medal, the Uzbek boxer acted actively in every round and earned the judges' trust.

At the end of the fight, all judges recorded Turabek Khabibullayev's superiority.

Final score — 5:0.

Thus, Khabibullayev defeated Han Xuezhen and became the champion of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

The knockdown in the second round was one of the key turning points of the final bout.

17th gold for the Uzbekistan delegation

Turabek Khabibullayev's championship increased the number of gold medals for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games by one more.

Thus, our compatriot presented the 17th gold medal to our country's delegation.

Another championship coming from the boxing ring became an important addition to Uzbekistan's medal tally at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Khabibullayev spoke his mind in the final

In the battle for the gold medal, it was not the opponent's name or the competition stage itself, but the actions in the ring that played a decisive role.

And Khabibullayev tipped the scales in his favor at the most crucial phase of the final. Even after the knockdown in the second round, he kept the fight under control, ultimately securing a unanimous decision from the judges.

As a result, Turabek Khabibullayev won the gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games and brought the 17th gold to the Uzbekistan delegation.