Brazil national team tightens security ahead of friendly match in India

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has deployed a special eight-man private security detail ahead of a historic friendly match in Kolkata, India. The five-time world champions are implementing strict security measures to prevent a repeat of the chaos that occurred during Lionel Messi's visit. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Brazil national team has learned from the crowd unrest and protests that took place at Salt Lake Stadium in December of last year. At that time, fans, frustrated by VIPs blocking their view, broke seats. Based on this, the hosts are taking security more seriously than ever this time.

Special security measures and increased protection

According to the organizers, a special group consisting of South American experts and former military personnel has been engaged to ensure the safety of the visiting delegation. This security service is working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that all actions comply with international standards.

Currently, the hotel where the players are staying has been turned into a guarded fortress, with every floor under 24-hour surveillance. Additionally, extra fencing has been installed around the team's closed training base, providing complete protection from external interference.

Star-studded squad and upcoming test

Led by captain Marquinhos, the squad featuring star players such as Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Magalhães, and Bruno Guimarães arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday under strict protocols. This time, the five-time World Cup winners have decided not to take any risks regarding security.

This international match at Salt Lake Stadium will provide the world's fifth-ranked team an opportunity to test attacking combinations, while serving as a serious tactical examination for the Indian national team, currently ranked 138th. Having drawn against Panama, the hosts will be forced to defend resolutely throughout the match against a powerful opponent.