Laytr app for online content saving launched

Following the discontinuation of Mozilla's popular Pocket service, a number of alternative applications have emerged to provide convenience to users. One of them is Laytr , a new application that is gaining attention for its ability to save not only text articles from the internet but any type of content. This was reported by Techcrunch.com.

According to TechCrunch, this application allows users to save web pages, recipes, screenshots, videos, PDF files, bookmarks, and even browser shortcuts for later viewing. The program automatically categorizes file types and helps group them into special collections called “cases”.

Privacy and cross-device synchronization

One of the key features of the Laytr app is its focus on complete privacy . All saved data becomes a personal archive stored only on the user's device. This means that no special account is required to use the app, and the developers cannot see the information you have saved.

Nevertheless, data is easily synced across multiple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac via Apple's iCloud service. Mostafa Talaat, the independent Canadian developer who created the app, stated that the decision not to use a server was intentional, as what a user saves is a private matter.

Functional capabilities and pricing policy

The project founder has also added an option to export old data to the app so that former Pocket users do not face difficulties. The program also includes a reminder function that allows users to set a specific date for saved items. However, because it prioritizes privacy, the app does not use AI to summarize or describe text.

The Laytr app is free to try, with a limit of up to 30 saved items. To access full features, the Premium subscription costs $1.99 per month, $14.99 per year, or $39.99 for a lifetime license. Even if the subscription expires, the user does not lose their archive and can export all data as a ZIP archive in Markdown and HTML formats at any time.