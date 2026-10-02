Asian Games: Uzbekistan in the top four following the results of the 13th day (Medal table)

The competitions of the 13th day of the Asian Games taking place in Japan have come to an end. Progressing successfully in the tournament, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan firmly maintains its position in the top four in the overall team standings.

The number of medals won by our compatriots has reached 65. So far, our athletes have accumulated 20 gold, 23 silver, and 22 bronze medals, putting up a worthy fight among the strongest teams on the continent.

Leaders and competition: What does the top ten look like?

The Chinese team, holding a significant advantage in the number of medals, clearly leads the tournament table. Host nation Japan is in second place, and South Korea occupies the third position:

China — 162 gold, 81 silver, 73 bronze (total: 316) Japan — 71 gold, 83 silver, 85 bronze (total: 239) South Korea — 33 gold, 39 silver, 62 bronze (total: 134) Uzbekistan — 20 gold, 23 silver, 22 bronze (total: 65) India — 16 gold, 25 silver, 35 bronze (total: 76) Iran — 15 gold, 17 silver, 13 bronze (total: 45) Thailand — 15 gold, 11 silver, 17 bronze (total: 43) Kazakhstan — 12 gold, 21 silver, 44 bronze (total: 77) Bahrain — 11 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze (total: 22) Malaysia — 9 gold, 5 silver, 16 bronze (total: 30)

Other representatives of our region have also secured spots in the top twenty, with neighboring Tajikistan occupying the 20th position with 2 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals (total 14).

Important competitions involving our compatriots will take place on the remaining days of the tournament, and the medal reserves of the Uzbek delegation are expected to grow even further.