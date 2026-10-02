Warning from Gary Neville: Manchester City owners' future at risk

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Warning from Gary Neville: Manchester City owners' future at risk

Manchester City, one of the leading clubs in the Premier League, is facing a serious crisis and the potential for a change in ownership following a significant decision by an independent commission. According to reports from Sky Sports, renowned expert and former player Gary Neville believes that if the club is found guilty of financial irregularities, it will be very difficult for the current management to maintain their position. This is reported by Goal.com .

An independent panel investigation found that Manchester City breached major financial regulations over a nine-year period. It is noted that this situation seriously undermines the integrity of English football and the fairness of the Premier League competition, as the breaches involve hundreds of millions of pounds.

Financial fraud and suspicious sponsorship deals

At the center of the investigation are claims that the club artificially inflated its revenue through sham sponsorship agreements. The total value of these contracts is said to exceed £900 million.

Gary Neville emphasized that after violations of this magnitude, a simple fine is completely insufficient. He believes that the club's owners may no longer meet the requirements of the Owners' and Directors' Test.

The future of management and trophies

According to Neville, football clubs are not just business projects but are protected assets that are vital to the community and the city's population. Therefore, owners must strictly adhere to established rules and regulations.

The legitimacy of trophies won during the Pep Guardiola era and in previous years is now under major scrutiny. If the appeal process fails, it is predicted that all of the club's achievements in recent years will remain under permanent doubt.

Manchester CityGary NevillePremier LeaguePep GuardiolaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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