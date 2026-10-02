In Zhambyl, a train hit 70 sheep: the owner was punished

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In Zhambyl, a train hit 70 sheep: the owner was punished

An unfortunate incident occurred in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan as a flock of sheep wandered onto the railway tracks. While a freight train was moving along the railway, it struck 70 livestock animals. As a result of the incident, the sheep died, and their owner was held legally accountable. This was reported by "Nur.kz".

According to the reports, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the owner of the livestock regarding the incident. He is a 66-year-old resident of the city of Taraz, and he has been charged with violating the rules for grazing livestock in the designated railway area.

According to official data, the uncontrolled wandering of livestock into the railway area remains one of the serious problems for train traffic in Kazakhstan.

It is noted that since the beginning of this year, the Transport Police Department has recorded 1,166 emergency stops of trains. 881 of them, meaning the vast majority, were related to domestic animals wandering onto the railway tracks.

In this regard, the transport police urged owners of domestic animals not to leave livestock unattended near railways. The department asks citizens to strictly comply with established safety rules.

As the transport police emphasized, the owners themselves are primarily responsible for the safety of the animals. The uncontrolled wandering of livestock onto the railway can lead not only to the death of the animals, but also to emergency situations in train traffic and material damage.

Furthermore, such incidents have the potential to pose a threat to the life and health of passengers on the train and railway employees. Therefore, it is important that livestock owners do not leave their animals unattended in areas close to the railway.

Zhambyl regionTransport policerailway safetyKazakhstan
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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