The Swedish national team's press conference was marked by an unexpected and amusing moment. Head coach Graham Potter made the room laugh with a sharp joke about Manchester City's financial charges. During the conference, Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres was caught on camera struggling to contain his laughter at the coach's remark, a clip that quickly went viral online. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

According to ixbt.com and other foreign media, the unexpected situation at the national team camp became the main topic of the meeting. A number of key players were sidelined due to an unknown viral infection and illness affecting the Swedish squad. While explaining the personnel losses, the coach felt it necessary to address the most discussed topic in English football.

The coach's unexpected joke and Gyokeres' reaction

Explaining the situation, Graham Potter humorously compared the problems to the ongoing legal proceedings in English football. The Swedish manager delivered his ironic joke, causing a moment of surprise and laughter among those in the room.

"We have encountered an infection or virus. It's not an ideal situation, but it happens. That's why we called up new players who have been performing well. As for the number of players sidelined, I think I have a figure close to the number of charges against Manchester City," Graham Potter noted at the press conference.

The atmosphere in the room changed instantly, with a mix of laughter and surprise among the journalists. Cameras immediately turned to striker Viktor Gyokeres, who was sitting next to the coach. Although the Arsenal forward tried to maintain his composure between professional ethics and genuine amusement, videos circulating on social media clearly showed him unable to hide his smile.

Viktor Gyokeres' productive play for the national team

Realizing the controversial nature of his joke, Graham Potter jokingly asked the journalists, "Isn't it too early to talk about this?" The clip quickly became popular among internet users, delighting fans against the backdrop of intense discussions surrounding the Manchester club.

Nevertheless, this interesting episode at the press conference did not distract Viktor Gyokeres from his focus on the pitch. During this international break, the 28-year-old striker managed to play two matches for the Swedish national team in the Nations League, scoring two goals.

It is worth noting that the player had a difficult start to the season at Arsenal. Competition for the starting lineup in Mikel Arteta's team remains very intense. Despite this, his productive performances for the national team once again demonstrated the significant potential he possesses in the London club's attacking line.