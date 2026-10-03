Severe poisoning and oncology risk: The hidden dangers of electronic cigarettes exposed

·19·Health
Severe poisoning and oncology risk: The hidden dangers of electronic cigarettes exposed

A widespread misconception is common among many that electronic cigarettes are "safer" than traditional tobacco products. However, medical specialists strongly warn that these devices are a source of serious disaster for health. On the MY5 TV channel's "Gapiring" program, doctors listed the severe complications caused by electronic cigarettes.

The generated smoke and various chemical additives imperceptibly destroy the body from within.

Nervous system and respiratory tract under attack

According to the specialist, regular and continuous use of electronic cigarettes (vapes) paves the way for the following dangerous diseases:

  • Central nervous system: The constant impact of chemical vapors leads to chronic poisoning (intoxication) of the nervous system.

  • Respiratory organs: Severe obstruction in the lungs and bronchi, sudden asthma-like suffocation attacks, and severe allergic reactions occur.

  • Oncology risk: The chemical mixtures and carcinogenic substances they contain can trigger the formation of cancer cells in tissues.

The lie about nicotine content: Why is the poisoning more severe?

Electronic cigarette manufacturers often indicate on packaging that the nicotine content is extremely low. However, this can be a deceptive trick:

«It may be written on the package that nicotine is low, but this does not mean they are harmless. Certain chemicals added to the liquid of electronic cigarettes multiply the absorption and effect of nicotine on the body several times over. As a result, the body suffers from much more severe poisoning than usual», — the specialist explained.

Therefore, doctors urge young people and adults to completely abandon such devices considered as "harmless smoke".

Electronic cigarettesMY5 TV channelGapiringnicotine
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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