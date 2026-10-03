Tom Cruise tried to comfort a girl he thought was upset, and it went viral on TikTok (video)

·45·Culture
Tom Cruise tried to comfort a girl he thought was upset, and it went viral on TikTok (video)

Believing she was sitting and looking upset at work, Tom Cruise walked up to a girl to check on her. In reality, the girl was simply engrossed in her phone. A video capturing the actor's sincere gesture quickly spread across social networks.

In the video, a girl can be seen leaning over on the stairs and looking at her phone as the actor passes by. Concerned about her well-being, Tom Cruise turned back and asked if she needed any help. The girl was stunned to see the Hollywood star standing in front of her. They lightly bumped fists, after which the actor continued on his way.

Later, a girl named Clémentine posted this video on TikTok. She shared that she was so excited by the actor's unexpected attention that she initially didn't even know what to say. When Tom Cruise returned a bit later, she even managed to take a picture with him.

Tom Cruise's action won over many users. While some praised the actor for not remaining indifferent to a stranger's situation, others humorously commented on the unexpected twist of events.

Another initiative by the actor during the work process is also noteworthy. According to him, the makeup process for the new film "Digger" initially took six hours. Working together with the team, Tom Cruise managed to optimize the workflow and reduce this time to less than an hour.

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Charos
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