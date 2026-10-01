Indian pilot saves 174 passengers from disaster

During an emergency incident on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Indian Captain Smith Machchhar helped save the passengers' lives. The incident occurred on September 30.

It was revealed that during the flight, the co-pilot attacked the captain. Following this, the aircraft sent out emergency signals and rapidly descended in a short period of time. Despite being injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and crew members to take control of the situation.

There were 174 passengers on board the plane. After the incident, the aircraft was safely landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. All passengers survived.

Machchhar was taken to a hospital in Saudi Arabia, and it is reported that his condition is now stable. He has been working for Flydubai since 2022, and prior to that, he worked at SpiceJet airline.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highly praised the pilot's actions and acknowledged his courage. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.