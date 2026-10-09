In Almaty, woman creates a disturbance trying to pull her acquaintance away from police officers (video)

An attempted theft occurred at a grocery store located on Abishev Street in the Nauryzbay district of Almaty, Kazakhstan. The incident was reported by the city police department's press service on October 8.

According to law enforcement, two men entered the store. They first went to the alcohol counter and then moved to the household chemicals section.

During checkout, one of them paid only for marmalade, while concealing shampoo under his clothing. Store employees, suspecting something was wrong, checked the goods and called the police.

A precinct inspector and an investigative-operational group arrived at the scene. At that moment, a woman who was an acquaintance of the detained man tried to pull him away from the police officers. She started a brawl and resisted law enforcement officers.

According to the police press service, both men and the woman were taken to the Nauryzbay District Police Department.

Now each of them will answer before the law for their actions. A legal assessment of the incident will be given in accordance with the established legislative procedure.