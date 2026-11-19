In Turkey, a police officer saved a woman who was choking on a nut (video)
In the Turkish city of Konya, a woman who was unable to breathe after a piece of hazelnut got stuck in her throat was saved by the prompt assistance of a police officer. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. This was reported by Haberturk.
It is reported that while the woman was in Gedavet Park, a piece of the nut she was eating got stuck in her airway. Struggling to breathe, the woman ran to a nearby police station to seek help.
Noticing the situation, police officer Mehmet Paksoy performed the Heimlich maneuver on the woman. As a result, the piece of nut stuck in her airway was dislodged, and the woman was able to breathe freely again.
The rescue process was captured by surveillance cameras at the police station. Speaking about the incident, the police officer mentioned that they undergo special training to provide assistance in such emergency situations during their service.
After resting for a while, the woman expressed her gratitude to the police officers.
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