In the Turkish city of Konya, a woman who was unable to breathe after a piece of hazelnut got stuck in her throat was saved by the prompt assistance of a police officer. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. This was reported by Haberturk.

It is reported that while the woman was in Gedavet Park, a piece of the nut she was eating got stuck in her airway. Struggling to breathe, the woman ran to a nearby police station to seek help.