What do the sensational images on America's most advanced fighter indicate?
A sensational photograph has circulated around U.S. military aviation, sparking heated debates among international experts and defense analysts. The influential publication The Aviationist published an exclusive close-up photo of a fifth-generation F-35C Lightning II fighter belonging to the VMFA-314 "Black Knights" squadron of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The aircraft's fuselage depicts highly complex combat missions performed, weapons used, and conditional silhouettes of targeted objects. In particular, three submarine symbols painted on the fighter's weapon bay cover are causing a major stir among experts.
"Combat report" on the fuselage: Which weapons were used?
Returning from the large-scale "Epic Wrath" operation conducted against Iran, this F-35C fighter has silhouettes of a series of high-precision weapons sealed under the cockpit and in front of the air intake:
Air-to-air missiles: AIM-120 AMRAAM long-range "air-to-air" guided missiles;
Gliding strike assets: AGM-154 JSOW tactical guided aviation assets;
Heavy aerial bomb family: GBU-31 JDAM, high-precision GBU-54 Laser JDAM, and GBU-32 JDAM guided aviation bombs;
Reuse indicators: Additional slash marks placed next to each silhouette indicate that the respective weapon type has been successfully used multiple times in real combat conditions.
From tanker to drone: What targets were hit?
The images on the fighter's weapon bay cover indicate that the aircraft has delivered large-scale strikes not only in the air, but also on land and sea:
Sea targets: Oil tanker, corvette, or frigate-class large warship;
Land targets: Artillery installation, mobile surface-to-air missile system (on a vehicle chassis), and stationary missile launching base or other strategic surface objects;
Shot-down drone: A silhouette resembling the triangular-winged Shahed-136 apparatus is depicted. Recall that on February 3, 2026, the VMFA-314 squadron shot down a Shahed-139 drone directed toward the "Abraham Lincoln" aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. Although there are certain discrepancies in the silhouette shape and the shot-down drone model, analysts suggest that this symbol may represent that very successful interception operation.
The main riddle: How did the F-35C destroy three submarines?
Military experts' greatest attention is focused on the silhouettes of three submarines:
Unusual situation: The targeting and destruction of submarines by a tactical fighter jet is a very rare occurrence in military aviation practice;
Precedent exists: Earlier, a submarine symbol and the inscription "Sub Buster" were also recorded on an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter belonging to the U.S. Navy's VFA-41 squadron;
Interpretation and reality: The Aviationist notes that the markings on the F-35C do not fully disclose which exact class of submarines they are. The silhouettes are conditional in nature and may signify their destruction while stationed at a base, the halting of their movement at sea level, or successful participation in a general search-and-strike mission.
Although official U.S. circles have not commented on the markings in the photo, these images clearly demonstrate the capability of F-35C fighters to destroy a wide range of strategic targets, from sea to land, in modern multi-domain combat operations.
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