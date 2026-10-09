What do the sensational images on America's most advanced fighter indicate?

A sensational photograph has circulated around U.S. military aviation, sparking heated debates among international experts and defense analysts. The influential publication The Aviationist published an exclusive close-up photo of a fifth-generation F-35C Lightning II fighter belonging to the VMFA-314 "Black Knights" squadron of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The aircraft's fuselage depicts highly complex combat missions performed, weapons used, and conditional silhouettes of targeted objects. In particular, three submarine symbols painted on the fighter's weapon bay cover are causing a major stir among experts.

"Combat report" on the fuselage: Which weapons were used?

Returning from the large-scale "Epic Wrath" operation conducted against Iran, this F-35C fighter has silhouettes of a series of high-precision weapons sealed under the cockpit and in front of the air intake: