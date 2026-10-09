What do the sensational images on America's most advanced fighter indicate?

·77·World
What do the sensational images on America's most advanced fighter indicate?

A sensational photograph has circulated around U.S. military aviation, sparking heated debates among international experts and defense analysts. The influential publication The Aviationist published an exclusive close-up photo of a fifth-generation F-35C Lightning II fighter belonging to the VMFA-314 "Black Knights" squadron of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The aircraft's fuselage depicts highly complex combat missions performed, weapons used, and conditional silhouettes of targeted objects. In particular, three submarine symbols painted on the fighter's weapon bay cover are causing a major stir among experts.

"Combat report" on the fuselage: Which weapons were used?

Returning from the large-scale "Epic Wrath" operation conducted against Iran, this F-35C fighter has silhouettes of a series of high-precision weapons sealed under the cockpit and in front of the air intake:

  • Air-to-air missiles: AIM-120 AMRAAM long-range "air-to-air" guided missiles;

  • Gliding strike assets: AGM-154 JSOW tactical guided aviation assets;

  • Heavy aerial bomb family: GBU-31 JDAM, high-precision GBU-54 Laser JDAM, and GBU-32 JDAM guided aviation bombs;

  • Reuse indicators: Additional slash marks placed next to each silhouette indicate that the respective weapon type has been successfully used multiple times in real combat conditions.

    From tanker to drone: What targets were hit?

    The images on the fighter's weapon bay cover indicate that the aircraft has delivered large-scale strikes not only in the air, but also on land and sea:

    • Sea targets: Oil tanker, corvette, or frigate-class large warship;

    • Land targets: Artillery installation, mobile surface-to-air missile system (on a vehicle chassis), and stationary missile launching base or other strategic surface objects;

    • Shot-down drone: A silhouette resembling the triangular-winged Shahed-136 apparatus is depicted. Recall that on February 3, 2026, the VMFA-314 squadron shot down a Shahed-139 drone directed toward the "Abraham Lincoln" aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. Although there are certain discrepancies in the silhouette shape and the shot-down drone model, analysts suggest that this symbol may represent that very successful interception operation.

    The main riddle: How did the F-35C destroy three submarines?

    Military experts' greatest attention is focused on the silhouettes of three submarines:

    • Unusual situation: The targeting and destruction of submarines by a tactical fighter jet is a very rare occurrence in military aviation practice;

    • Precedent exists: Earlier, a submarine symbol and the inscription "Sub Buster" were also recorded on an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter belonging to the U.S. Navy's VFA-41 squadron;

    • Interpretation and reality: The Aviationist notes that the markings on the F-35C do not fully disclose which exact class of submarines they are. The silhouettes are conditional in nature and may signify their destruction while stationed at a base, the halting of their movement at sea level, or successful participation in a general search-and-strike mission.

    Although official U.S. circles have not commented on the markings in the photo, these images clearly demonstrate the capability of F-35C fighters to destroy a wide range of strategic targets, from sea to land, in modern multi-domain combat operations.

F-35C Lightning IIVMFA-314The AviationistEpic Wrath
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for EarthMysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for Earth10 August 14:35Panic in Almaty: Did the roof of the Palace of Students collapse, or was it a planned dismantling?Panic in Almaty: Did the roof of the Palace of Students collapse, or was it a planned dismantling?25 September 09:07Donald Trump announces sensational agreement between Moscow and KyivDonald Trump announces sensational agreement between Moscow and Kyiv14 September 23:01Another Threat Grows During Disasters in China: AI Fake VideosAnother Threat Grows During Disasters in China: AI Fake Videos28 July 16:11Trump says he is ready for the next meeting with Putin: Why is Miami in doubt?Trump says he is ready for the next meeting with Putin: Why is Miami in doubt?23 September 09:48AI error prompts US to prepare attack on Chinese ship: Brink of war narrowly avoidedAI error prompts US to prepare attack on Chinese ship: Brink of war narrowly avoided19 September 19:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?