Passenger ship crashes into 200-year-old historic mansion in Istanbul

·42·World
Passenger ship crashes into 200-year-old historic mansion in Istanbul

In Istanbul, Turkey, a passenger ship moving along the Bosphorus strait crashed into a building with a history of nearly 200 years. As a result of the incident, the coastal part of the historic structure and a nearby yacht were damaged.

It is reported that the ship first collided with a yacht parked near the shore, and then crashed into the historic Kazasker Necmettin Efendi mansion.

Katta ko‘k rangli kema qirg‘oqdagi binoga kelib urilgan.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

Derin Mermerji, who lives in the historic building, published footage of the event on social networks. She also stated her intention to go to court regarding the damage caused.

IstanbulBosphorusKazasker Necmettin EfendiDerin Mermerji
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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