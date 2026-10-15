Severe flood in Istanbul — cars washed away, buildings flooded (video)

Serious floods occurred in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, following heavy and incessant torrential rains. The heavy rain, which began on October 14, 2026, left streets, overpasses, metro stations, and residential areas underwater in a short period, causing massive damage to the city's infrastructure.

It is reported that in some districts, flash floods washed away vehicles and completely paralyzed traffic.

Restrictions in the city: Classes cancelled, going outside restricted

Following the escalation of the situation, the Istanbul Governorate announced a series of urgent measures to ensure public safety:

Schools closed: Educational processes in all schools across the city were temporarily cancelled on October 15;

Leave for civil servants: Certain categories of employees working in the public sector were granted a one-day leave;

Traffic restriction: A temporary ban was imposed on the movement of motorcycles and scooters to ensure road safety;

Appeal to the public: The city administration asked all residents and tourists not to go outside unless absolutely necessary and to stay away from ground floors.

Damage caused by the natural disaster: Landslides and submerged cars

Local rescue and municipal services are operating in an enhanced mode. Preliminary figures are as follows:

Over 1,200 locations flooded: More than 1,200 flooding incidents have been recorded across the city;

Landslides and trapped individuals: Landslides occurred in 15 locations, while in 47 cases citizens were blocked by floodwaters and rescued with the help of special equipment;

Cars washed away: Especially in the Esenyurt district, strong flash floods swept away dozens of passenger cars on the streets;

Evacuation efforts: Residents living in basements, semi-basements, and ground floors at high risk of flooding are being urgently relocated to safe areas.

Hardest-hit districts and dangerous areas

A list of areas that bore the heaviest brunt of the flash floods and torrential rain:

Beykoz and Sariyer; Esenyurt and Başakşehir; Arnavutköy and Sultangazi.



In these districts, precipitation levels have reached dangerous levels, and many underground tunnels and overpasses have been closed.

Synoptics warning: When will the precipitation stop?

Meteorological experts note that the bad weather front will not leave Istanbul anytime soon: