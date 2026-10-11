Kazakhstan citizen sentenced to 16 years in prison in Georgia for a simple painkiller

A Kazakhstani truck driver has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in Georgia due to a painkiller he carried in his vehicle's medicine box. The man's family plans to appeal the court decision.

According to Tengrinews, the driver, a resident of the city of Shchuchinsk, was detained in April at the port of Poti in Georgia. He had been carrying the painkiller with him due to severe back and spinal pain.

However, under Georgian legislation, this medication is classified as a psychotropic and narcotic substance. Consequently, the driver was arrested and trial proceedings were initiated against him.

The driver's wife spent five months trying to secure her husband's release. The akimat (administration) and prosecutor's office of the Burabay district also intervened in the matter.

It was reported that it was not possible to provide evidence confirming that a doctor in Germany had recommended the medication to the man. Now, the family intends to file an appeal against the court verdict. Georgian law sets a one-month deadline for this.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, consular staff met with the detained citizen, attended court hearings, and helped him find a lawyer. The ministry stated that consular and legal assistance to the citizen will continue.