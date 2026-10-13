Poverty increases again in the world: 1.2 billion people live in deprivation

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Poverty increases again in the world: 1.2 billion people live in deprivation

The UN's global poverty indicator has increased for the first time since 2010. According to data published by the UN Development Programme on October 12, the number of people suffering from various forms of poverty worldwide has reached 1.2 billion.

The 2026 report, prepared jointly by the UN Development Programme and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative research center at Oxford University, notes that the number of people living in extreme conditions has increased by 51.5 million compared to the previous year.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo stressed that this trend should serve as a serious warning for the whole world. According to him, behind the statistical figures lie the lives of millions of people suffering from hunger, deprived of access to education, and unable to use clean water and electricity. These problems are closely interconnected, further worsening people's living conditions.

The report draws attention to another alarming situation: more than half of those living in extreme poverty are children. The UNDP cited population growth as one of the main reasons for the increase in indicators.

At the same time, there is an important aspect to consider when evaluating the data in the report. New statistical data was obtained from only 13 out of the 108 developing countries included in the study. Therefore, the scope of the data must be taken into account when interpreting certain results.

Despite the deterioration in overall indicators, positive changes have been observed in some countries. Over the past 15 years, 33 countries have managed to halve their poverty rates. Among them are six countries in sub-Saharan Africa. China and Vietnam were also noted among the countries that achieved the fastest results in poverty reduction.

The report shows that the fight against poverty in the world remains relevant. Improving access to food, education, clean water, and electricity for millions of people remains one of the important tasks facing the international community.

UN Development ProgrammeOxford Poverty and Human Development InitiativeAlexander De Croo2026 report
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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