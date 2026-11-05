Nicolas Cage is living in a hotel: Why did the Hollywood star end up homeless?

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Nicolas Cage is living in a hotel: Why did the Hollywood star end up homeless?

Hollywood star and Oscar winner Nicolas Cage has revealed that he is currently homeless and living in hotels due to a landslide near his luxury home in the prestigious city of Malibu, California. According to People magazine, the renowned actor made the unexpected disclosure during his appearance at the Los Angeles Comic Con event.

"I'm a little bit homeless right now. I had a bit of a situation with my house in Malibu, so I'm currently living from hotel to hotel," the actor admitted.

A 7.6-meter chasm at the doorstep of a $10.5 million residence

Nicolas Cage purchased this luxury residence in 2024 for $10.5 million. However, the forces of nature have posed a serious threat to the valuable property:

  • Formation of a massive crater: On September 8, a giant landslide occurred near the house, measuring nearly 7.6 meters deep and 9 by 18 meters in area;

  • Destruction of roads and infrastructure: The chasm washed away a large portion of the main access road, completely depriving residents of the ability to reach their homes safely. Underground utilities, including gas pipelines, were also damaged;

  • Shifting toward the ocean: The incident was caused by severe coastal erosion, strong storm surges, and abnormally high tides. The erosion process has not stopped and continues to expand toward the ocean.

State of emergency in Malibu: Dozens of families evacuated

Taking into account the scale of the danger, the city administration immediately declared a state of emergency:

  • 31 households at risk: Residents of a total of 31 homes have been relocated to safe areas;

  • Mandatory evacuation: Owners of 7 of these homes were given official orders to vacate immediately due to the direct risk of collapse, while another 24 households were left abandoned because safe access routes were destroyed.

Other sensational changes in the actor's life

It is worth noting that Nicolas Cage is actually the nephew of famous film director Francis Ford Coppola. From the beginning of his career, he adopted a stage name to achieve success on his own merits and avoid remaining in the shadow of his famous relative.

In May of this year, it was revealed that the actor had officially dropped his birth surname, Coppola, and legally solidified the independent name Cage in his documents.

Nicolas CageMalibuLos Angeles Comic ConLandslide
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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