How do orangutans live and what do they eat?

·1·Society
How do orangutans live and what do they eat?

Orangutans are large great apes characterized by their reddish-brown fur and long arms, spending a large part of their lives in trees. They mainly live in the tropical forests of the islands of Borneo and Sumatra in Southeast Asia. Moving among tree branches, finding food, and building nests to sleep in are part of their daily routine, MSN reports.

The main part of their life is spent in trees

The long and powerful arms of orangutans help them climb trees, firmly grip branches, and move from one tree to another. Their hands and feet are also adapted for grasping branches. Orangutans often move slowly and carefully among the trees, and descend to the ground when necessary.

They usually sleep at night by building nests from tree branches. To do this, they bend and fit branches together, using leaves. They often build a new nest every night. This allows them to rest at heights and stay away from potential dangers on the ground.

What do orangutans eat?

Their main food is fruit. Along with figs, mangoes, and other wild fruits, they also consume young leaves, shoots, flowers, and insects. During periods of fruit scarcity, they may feed on the inner bark of trees and other plants.

Orangutans also get water from various sources. They can drink rainwater collected in tree hollows, as well as utilize moisture contained in fruits. In some cases, when water is hard to reach, they are adapted to chew leaves and extract moisture from them.

Orangutans are mostly solitary. Adult males often travel alone, while females with infants stay with their young. In places where food is abundant, several orangutans may gather at the same time.

They care for their young for a long time

Orangutans reproduce slowly. A female usually gives birth to a single infant and cares for it for several years. The young learn from their mother how to move in the trees, find food, and distinguish different fruits. Due to the long period of dependence on the mother, the interval between births for females is also large.

The forests where orangutans live are essential for their feeding and reproduction. However, deforestation, the expansion of agricultural lands, and illegal wildlife trade threaten their habitat. The reduction of forests decreases food sources and causes orangutans to live in fragmented areas.

OrangutansBorneoSumatraTropical Forests
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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