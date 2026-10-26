Drone Hunter to Become More Precise: US to Integrate AI into New-Generation Vampire Systems

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Drone Hunter to Become More Precise: US to Integrate AI into New-Generation Vampire Systems

Leading US defense giant L3Harris and renowned data analytics company Palantir, which works in close cooperation with the Pentagon, are launching efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to improve military equipment, particularly the Vampire anti-drone systems supplied to Ukraine.

This step aims to detect unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) much faster during combat operations, automate target tracking, and dramatically increase the effectiveness of new-generation military systems.

Nvidia Models and Palantir Software: New Technological Integration

To provide smart control for military systems, advanced technological solutions will be combined:

  • Nvidia Nemotron Models: It is planned to use Nvidia's open-source Nemotron artificial intelligence models and Palantir software for the developments;

  • Independent Control: This approach will allow L3Harris to create its own proprietary military AI models while maintaining full control over all operational data, algorithms, and computing infrastructure;

  • Application in Real Operations: Once fully refined, the models will be applied directly during military clashes and operations to make independent decisions and accelerate the target engagement process.

How Vampire Systems Work and Why They Are Important in Ukraine

Vampire (Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment) systems stand out for their mobility in ensuring air security:

  • Transport-Mounted Device: The system is easily installed on the chassis of pickups and other light trucks, using high-precision laser-guided missiles to shoot down drones;

  • Initial $40 Million Contract: In January 2023, the Pentagon signed the first agreement with L3Harris to supply 14 Vampire systems worth $40 million for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

  • On the Military Aid List: In the Pentagon's official 2025 reports, Vampire systems and their missile ammunition are noted as part of the primary US military aid packages provided to Kyiv.

The integration of artificial intelligence into these systems is expected to take the clash of technologies in modern drone warfare to an even higher level.

L3HarrisPalantirVampireNvidia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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