Floor cleaning with fabric featuring the Barcelona emblem sparks debate in Kazakhstan (video)

·3·World
Floor cleaning with fabric featuring the Barcelona emblem sparks debate in Kazakhstan (video)

A video showing a floor being cleaned with a cloth featuring the Barcelona football club emblem in the Kazakh capital, Astana, has gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked various discussions among football fans.

The event took place at the Barys Arena sports complex following competitions held as part of the Wrestling World Championships. The video shows a cleaning lady wiping the wrestling mat with a cloth bearing the emblem of the Spanish club Barcelona.

Some fans have interpreted this as a sign of disrespect toward the club and its symbols. Others have reacted to the situation with humor. Even fans of Barcelona's arch-rivals, Real Madrid, joined the discussion to poke fun at the club.

It is currently unknown how the cloth ended up in the woman's hands or whether she recognized the club emblem on it. Furthermore, no official statement has been issued by the organizers regarding the incident.

As a reminder, the Wrestling World Championships are taking place in Astana from October 24 to November 1.

BarcelonaAstanaBarys ArenaWrestling World Championships
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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