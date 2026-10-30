"Tale of the Nine Tailed" star Lee Dong-wook is 44: why hasn't the actor started a family yet?

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"Tale of the Nine Tailed" star Lee Dong-wook is 44: why hasn't the actor started a family yet?

South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook, well-known to audiences for the series "Tale of the Nine Tailed," is 44 years old. Despite this, the artist has not yet started a family. In various interviews, he has not hidden the fact that he has become accustomed to living alone and that starting a new relationship is not very easy for him.

In 2023, during the premiere of the film "Single in Seoul," the actor shared his thoughts on loneliness. He said that being alone is quite comfortable for him, and although he sometimes feels lonely, he also thinks about meeting someone and building a relationship. He even jokingly mentioned that it feels like his ability to fall in love is fading.

In 2024, Lee Dong-wook admitted that he no longer has the same enthusiasm for starting a relationship as he once did. In his opinion, it takes time and energy to get close to someone, which currently feels quite difficult for him. The actor also mentioned that he enjoys staying home alone and watching whatever movies or programs he likes.

One of Lee Dong-wook's publicly known relationships was with singer and actress Suzy. The couple confirmed they were dating in March 2018. However, their relationship did not last long: it was announced that they had broken up four months later. Suzy's agency cited the two artists' busy schedules and their inability to spend enough time with each other as the reason.

Korean actor Lee Dong-wook and actress Suzy pictured in separate frames.

One of the actor's close friends is another famous Korean star — Gong Yoo. They became close after filming the series "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" ("Goblin") together. The two artists still maintain their friendly relationship and even go fishing together in their spare time.

Two Korean actors, Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook, sitting in studio chairs.
Lee Dong-wookSuzyGong YooGuardian: The Lonely and Great God
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