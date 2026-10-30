Bloodied faces and clothes: Details of the brawl in the Armenian parliament (video)

Political debate in the National Assembly of Armenia has once again turned into a brawl and mass disorder. The fierce conflict that began between representatives of the ruling party and the opposition was not limited to the meeting hall; despite the resistance of security personnel, it continued in the parliamentary corridors.

As a result of the brawl, one of the deputies suffered a bloody nose, another's clothes were torn, and the parliamentary session was emergency suspended.

How did the dispute begin?

The situation escalated at the beginning of the morning plenary session on October 29, 2026:

Participating parties: Deputies from the ruling "Civil Contract" party and the opposition "Strong Armenia" faction participated in the clash;

Reason for the disagreement: While deputy Taron Chakhoyan was speaking at the podium, a verbal argument began with opposition representatives, which turned into an open confrontation within a few seconds;

Action of the Vice-Speaker: At the height of the dispute, instead of calming the situation, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Vahagn Aleksanyan threw a chair toward the opposition deputies.

Continuation in the hallway and injuries

Although security service personnel intervened and tried to separate the deputies, the turmoil did not stop:

Brawl in the corridor: Deputies who were removed from the meeting hall continued to attack each other and fight in the building's hallway;

Injuries: During the fight, one of the deputies' noses was broken and bleeding, and another representative's official suit was torn;

Suspension of the session: Since it was impossible to bring the situation under control, the presidium was forced to temporarily suspend the parliament's regular session.

Such tension in Armenian political circles and instances of physical force within the walls of parliament are being sharply criticized by the public and experts.