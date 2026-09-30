Woman in Brooklyn has lived exclusively in green for 20 years

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Woman in Brooklyn has lived exclusively in green for 20 years

In the Brooklyn borough of New York, a woman attracts the attention of many with her appearance and lifestyle. Elizabeth Sweetheart has adapted her life almost entirely to the color green for 20 years. Because of this, she is known as the "Green Lady of Brooklyn".

From her hair, clothes, and shoes to almost all the items in her house are green. The walls in the rooms, furniture, and various appliances are also in this exact hue.

Elizabeth Sweetheart is actually an artist and textile designer. She moved from Canada to New York in 1964. Later, she established her own design studio. The fabric patterns she created have been used in collections by various famous fashion brands.

Around the 2000s, the color green took on a broader meaning for her than just a simple dressing style. Gradually, this color became an integral part of her daily life and personal style.

Elizabeth herself explains her love for the color green by the fact that it shares a positive mood with people. Looking at her life, one can see the color green not only in her clothes, but also in her living environment.

Interestingly, she has remained loyal to a single color for so many years and managed to turn it into her unique signature style.

Elizabeth SweetheartGreen Lady of BrooklynNew YorkFashion and design
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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