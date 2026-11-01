Strong magnetic storm has begun: What to pay attention to if you feel changes in your body

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Strong magnetic storm has begun: What to pay attention to if you feel changes in your body

On planet Earth, unexpectedly G2 (moderate intensity) a planetary magnetic storm has begun. Scientists from the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IKI RAS) reported that this sharp activation of the geomagnetic field turned out to be much stronger than scientific forecasts.

Initially, it was assumed that the plasma flow from the coronal hole on the Sun would not have a serious impact on Earth, but within a few hours, geomagnetic fluctuations intensified to the level of a full-scale magnetic storm.

«To put it mildly, an unexpected situation»: Scientists' statement

Laboratory representatives provided the following information regarding this sharp change in space weather:

«To put it mildly, this was very unexpected... In less than an hour, a G2-level planetary magnetic storm began on Earth.

On Saturday, our planet entered a plasma stream ejected from a coronal hole on the Sun. Since the initial fluctuations were weaker, we assumed the geomagnetic disturbance would not reach storm levels. But the process took a sharp turn».

It is reported that following the strong geomagnetic fluctuations, high-intensity polar lights (aurora borealis) were also observed in northern regions.

How long will the danger last?

Experts warn that this coronal hole on the Sun will continue to affect our planet's space weather in the coming days:

  • Duration: Geomagnetic instability is forecast to continue for at least another two to three days ;

  • What does G2 level mean? This is considered a moderately strong storm on the scale, which can lead to slight voltage fluctuations in power systems and short-term interruptions in satellite and radar signals at high latitudes;

  • Weather-sensitive people: During a magnetic storm, individuals with chronic illnesses or blood pressure issues may experience headaches, fatigue, insomnia, and fluctuations in blood pressure.

Recommendations: What to do on such days?

Doctors and experts recommend following these guidelines during days of increased geomagnetic activity:

  1. Avoid heavy physical exertion and sudden movements;

  2. Limit coffee, energy drinks, and fatty foods, and drink more clean water;

  3. Spend more time outdoors and take medications for chronic illnesses on time.

EarthSunRussian Academy of Sciences
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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