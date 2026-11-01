Mysterious planet beyond Pluto catches scientists' attention

Scientists have identified a new dwarf planet candidate located beyond Pluto's orbit in the solar system. This celestial body, designated 2026 ED138, could potentially be one of the largest and brightest objects of its kind discovered so far. This was announced by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, which operates in partnership with the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.

It is noted that the new object was discovered on October 13 of this year by astronomer Matthew Holman while analyzing observatory data. Initially, its unusual brightness and its location at a great distance from the Sun drew the researchers' attention.

Later, while reviewing the observatory's archives, scientists also encountered previous observations of 2026 ED138. It turned out that this celestial body had been observed 30 times over a total of 20 nights between March 4 and July 11 of this year. Additionally, archival images dating back to 2016 provided important assistance in determining the object's orbit and studying its movement.

According to current calculations, 2026 ED138 is located approximately 46 astronomical units from the Sun. For comparison, the average distance of the dwarf planet Pluto from the Sun is 40 astronomical units. This means the new object moves in much more distant regions of the solar system.

Initial calculations suggest that the diameter of the new celestial body could range from 600 to 1,500 kilometers. At the same time, its orbit is inclined by nearly 25 degrees relative to the main plane of the solar system.

Scientists emphasize that further research and observations are still needed to officially recognize 2026 ED138 as a dwarf planet. Specifically, observations in the infrared range must be conducted to determine its precise dimensions, study its physical properties, and confirm its nature.

If the new object is confirmed to be a dwarf planet, 2026 ED138 could join the ranks of celestial bodies officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union, such as Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea, and Makemake. This will serve to further enrich scientific understanding of the remote regions of the solar system.

For reference, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory began a ten-year research program in June 2026 aimed at a large-scale survey of the sky. Within the framework of this project, the observatory plans to regularly image the southern hemisphere sky to identify new objects in the solar system and the universe, study their properties, and increase the number of scientific discoveries.